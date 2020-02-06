As part of the investment, SailGP will benefit from access to the Endeavor network's expertise across content
production, media rights distribution, creative services, licensing, sponsorships and consumer marketing.
SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, "Endeavor's partnership with SailGP represents a pivotal moment in our
young and developing history. It strengthens our position going into our second season and signals the
projected long-term value of SailGP. This is the start of a new era in our sport, and we couldn't have a better
partner than Endeavor."
Endeavor President Mark Shapiro said, "SailGP is transforming the way people view sailing. For the first time,
the sport is being packaged in a broadly appealing, consumable, consistent and exciting format, bringing it in
line with some of the world's top sporting events. If the first season is any indication, SailGP has incredible
potential and strong value for its partners, and we look forward to helping forge the future of the league."
SailGP Season 2 kicks off February 28-29 in Sydney.
ABOUT SAILGP
SailGP is sailing redefined. Established in 2018 and headquartered in London and New York, SailGP is an
annual, global sports championship featuring bold, cutting-edge technology and awe-inspiring athleticism. The
fan-centric, inshore racing that is powered by nature takes place in some of the most iconic harbors around the
globe and culminates with a $1 million winner-takes-all match race. Rival national teams battle it out in identical
supercharged F50 catamarans, engineered for intense racing at electrifying speeds exceeding 50 knots (nearly
60 mph/100 kph). Visit SailGP.com for more information.
http://www.sailgp.com/
