On the verge of embarking on its second season of operation, SailGP, a World Sailing Special Event, has sold a minority stake to global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor. Endeavor's investment position in SailGP values the global sports property at US$200 million after its highly successful first season.

As part of the investment, SailGP will benefit from access to the Endeavor network's expertise across contentproduction, media rights distribution, creative services, licensing, sponsorships and consumer marketing.SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, "Endeavor's partnership with SailGP represents a pivotal moment in ouryoung and developing history. It strengthens our position going into our second season and signals theprojected long-term value of SailGP. This is the start of a new era in our sport, and we couldn't have a betterpartner than Endeavor."Endeavor President Mark Shapiro said, "SailGP is transforming the way people view sailing. For the first time,the sport is being packaged in a broadly appealing, consumable, consistent and exciting format, bringing it inline with some of the world's top sporting events. If the first season is any indication, SailGP has incrediblepotential and strong value for its partners, and we look forward to helping forge the future of the league."SailGP Season 2 kicks off February 28-29 in Sydney.SailGP is sailing redefined. Established in 2018 and headquartered in London and New York, SailGP is anannual, global sports championship featuring bold, cutting-edge technology and awe-inspiring athleticism. Thefan-centric, inshore racing that is powered by nature takes place in some of the most iconic harbors around theglobe and culminates with a $1 million winner-takes-all match race. Rival national teams battle it out in identicalsupercharged F50 catamarans, engineered for intense racing at electrifying speeds exceeding 50 knots (nearly60 mph/100 kph). Visit SailGP.com for more information.