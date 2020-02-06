The action continues with the first event for the GKA Freestyle World Cup in Leucate, France this April. Both athletes and fans alike will be delighted to see locations such as Sri Lanka, Fuerteventura and Cumbuco featuring once again on the calendar, due to the incredible Freestyle riding conditions they offer, which enables riders to display their talents at full potential. There are five new events, yet to be confirmed, for the tour but each one offers an exciting prospect for 2020, they are Barbados, Cabarete, Denmark, Madagascar and Rio de Janeiro.



Events Calendar



KITE-SURF World Cup

February/March

29 Feb - 6 March Sal/Cabo Verde - confirmed

May

1 - 6 Dakhla/Morocco - confirmed

12 - 17 Barbados (TBC)



July

27 - 31 Vargas/Gran Canaria (TBC)



August

14 - 19 Sylt/Deutschland - confirmed



September

7 - 13 Hvide Sande/Denmark (TBC)

19 - 27 Mauritius: Kite-Surf - confirmed



November/December

16 - 21 Prea/Brazil (TBC)

30 - 6 December Rio de Janeiro/Brazil (TBC)



FREESTYLE WORLD CUP

April

11 - 16 Leucate/France - confirmed



June

1 - 7 Cabarete/Dom.Rep (TBC)

23 - 28 Tarifa/Spain (TBC)



July

17 - 22 Sotavento/Fuerteventura



August

25 - 30 Kalpitiya/Sri-Lanka (TBC)



September

19 - 27 Bel Ombre/Mauritius - confirmed



October

1 - 10 Diego Suarez/Madagascar (TBC)



November

23 - 28 Cumbuco/Taiba/Brazil (TBC)

