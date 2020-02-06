The 2020 GKA Kite World Tour commences in February with an event for the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup on the awesome spot Ponta Preta, Cape Verde. This spot delivered world class kitesurfing conditions during the 2019 event, and is anticipated to present itself at an equivalent high standard on this years tour. Another highlight of the 2020 Kite-surf World Cup will be Mauritius, with its powerful reef breaks.
The action continues with the first event for the GKA Freestyle World Cup in Leucate, France this April. Both athletes and fans alike will be delighted to see locations such as Sri Lanka, Fuerteventura and Cumbuco featuring once again on the calendar, due to the incredible Freestyle riding conditions they offer, which enables riders to display their talents at full potential. There are five new events, yet to be confirmed, for the tour but each one offers an exciting prospect for 2020, they are Barbados, Cabarete, Denmark, Madagascar and Rio de Janeiro.
Events Calendar
KITE-SURF World Cup
February/March
29 Feb - 6 March Sal/Cabo Verde - confirmed
May
1 - 6 Dakhla/Morocco - confirmed
12 - 17 Barbados (TBC)
July
27 - 31 Vargas/Gran Canaria (TBC)
August
14 - 19 Sylt/Deutschland - confirmed
September
7 - 13 Hvide Sande/Denmark (TBC)
19 - 27 Mauritius: Kite-Surf - confirmed
November/December
16 - 21 Prea/Brazil (TBC)
30 - 6 December Rio de Janeiro/Brazil (TBC)
FREESTYLE WORLD CUP
April
11 - 16 Leucate/France - confirmed
June
1 - 7 Cabarete/Dom.Rep (TBC)
23 - 28 Tarifa/Spain (TBC)
July
17 - 22 Sotavento/Fuerteventura
August
25 - 30 Kalpitiya/Sri-Lanka (TBC)
September
19 - 27 Bel Ombre/Mauritius - confirmed
October
1 - 10 Diego Suarez/Madagascar (TBC)
November
23 - 28 Cumbuco/Taiba/Brazil (TBC)
