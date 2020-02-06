The RS:X Class will continue to run its Class Emerging Nations Program in 2020 following a decision made by the Class Executive Committee.





The 2020 RS:X Class ENP does not apply to nations who have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 and those who participated at Rio 2016. IT is open to those who have not been involved in Olympic Games qualification/participation before in female and/or male disciplines, and/or need training/coaching support to increase the level of the athletes who are qualified for Tokyo 2020.



Subject to participant numbers, ENP clinics will be held at the following events:



RS:X Windsurfing World Championships, incl. Olympic Qualifier for Oceania - Sorrento, Melbourne, AUS - 23-29 February 2020

RS:X Windsurfing Asian Championships, incl. Olympic Qualifier for Asia - Abu Dhabi, UAE - 15-21 March 2020

Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta - Palma, ESP - 27 March - 4 April 2020

RS:X Windsurfing European & Youth European Championships - Athens, GRE - 10-16 May 2020



The first clinic in Melbourne will welcome eight sailors from Australia, Canada, Malta, Mexico and New Zealand.



Diederik Bakker (NED) will be the RS:X Class ENP coach for the Training Courses. Diederik is a long time windsurfing coach and also the coaches representative in the RS:X Class Executive Committee.



Further information is available on the RS:X Class Website



