It's time to "rise and shine" for the sailor athletes who qualified to compete in Saturday's Medal Races. Early start times across seven classes have been scheduled in order to capture the morning breeze.





Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch



Patchy fog this morning on the Bay, with a few clouds and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures are in the in mid-70s.



Today's schedule:

Class Course Races Start Time Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn Medal Medal 11:27 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Medal Medal 10:21 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Medal Medal 10:54 Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470 Medal Medal 09:48 Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470 Medal Medal 09:10 Men's Windsurfer - RS:X Medal Medal 12:33 Women's Windsurfer - RS:X Medal Medal 12:00 The optimal time for breeze on Saturday will likely be between 08:00 and 11:00 local time. Wind speeds are expected to drop after 12:00. Breeze is expected to be in the 4-9 knot range this morning from the NNW-N, especially in northern part of the Bay. There is potential for a sea breeze later this afternoon, but likely not until 15:00 and 16:00.



HEMPEL WORLD CUP SERIES

The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.