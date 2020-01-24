The schedule of the day, in local time, is below:
- 09:10 - Women's 470
- 09:48 - Men's 470
- 10:21 - Laser Radial
- 10:54 - Laser
- 11:27 - Finn
- 12:00 - Women's RS:X
- 12:33 - Men's RS:X
Find out how to follow the event below:
Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series - https://miami.ussailing.org/.
Click here to view the entry list in full.
Click here for the schedule.
Results will be available here - http://sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php.
Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the World Sailing YouTube Channel.
Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch here.
Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here - http://hwcs2020-round2.sapsailing.com/.
Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #hwcsmiami
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/
Twitter - @worldsailing
All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - http://www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/index.php.
The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.