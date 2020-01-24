Hempel World Cup Series Miami is reaching the business end of the competition with a single day of fleet racing remaining ahead of Saturday's Medal Races.

Class Course Races Start Time Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn A 2 11:00 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial B 3 10:30 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser B 3 10:40 Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 3 11:00 Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 3 11:10 Men's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 13:15 Women's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 13:30

The Laser Radial sailors will attempt an earlier start time of 10:30 and the Lasers will attempt to start at 10:40. An additional race is scheduled for the 470s, Laser Radial and Laser. The Men's and Women's RS:X, Finn, and Laser classes managed just one race each in the light breeze on Thursday.Friday's weather forecast is mostly cloudy with isolated showers. The high will be near 78 degrees. The gradient wind is SE, and will be quite light. Cloud coverage and the possibility of showers may keep the breeze light. The breeze on the low end will be in the 4-8 knot range and on the high end it will be 10-12.Today's schedule:

The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.