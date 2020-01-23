Appointed as an International Judge in 1996, McCracken served at many sailing events internationally as well as his native Great Britain and former Hong Kong residence.
Described as the soul of the Judges Manual for many year's, McCracken served on the International Judges Sub-committee from 2005 to 2015 as well as the Race Officials Committee from 2009 to 2015.
World Sailing's condolences go out to Ronnie's family and friends.
