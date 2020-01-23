In the Finn, Luke Muller and Caleb Paine, Rio 2016 bronze medallist, are fighting it out at the front of the fleet in Miami in the second of their three selection events for the sole American spot.
The American Finn selection process brings together the 2019 Finn Gold Cup, the Hempel World Cup Series event in Miami and 2020 Finn Gold Cup.
At the Finn Gold Cup, Muller finished 17th to Paine's 25th, giving himself an eight point advantage heading in to Miami. After three days of competition in Miami, Paine is a place ahead of Muller at the top of the leaderboard.
Find out what the sailors think about the selection process and what the stakes are below:
If the results stay the way they are in Miami, Muller will have a seven point lead going into the Finn Gold Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain this May.
Find out how to follow the event below:
