Sailors should expect tricky conditions on Thursday, especially in the afternoon on Day #4 of 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Miami.

Class Course Races Start Time Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn A 2 13:00 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial B 2 13:30 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser B 2 11:00 Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 2 13:30 Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 2 11:30 Men's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 11:10 Women's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 11:00

Patchy fog early and partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day including a slight chance of showers is forecasted. Warmer temperatures than Wednesday and Tuesday are expected with the high near 76 degrees.Most of the day will be a ENE-E gradient wind. Wind speeds may increase with the ENE wind to 10-15 knots this morning. Afternoon breeze will average 7-12 knots and perhaps lower.2020 Hempel World Cup Series Miami partnered is partnering with the Fort Lauderdale to Key West Race this year. Thursday is the start of this new Doublehanded Offshore Event. Doublehanded offshore teams will start south of Port Everglades and the boats will race to Key West, with an expected course length of approximately 160 miles.Today's schedule:

The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.