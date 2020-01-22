The Miami and South Florida region is experiencing near-record cold conditions on Wednesday morning, as temperatures dropped to the low 40s with wind chill throughout the area.

The chilly temperatures of Tuesday will be surpassed by the conditions on Wednesday, as the sailors competing at the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Miami embrace for the challenge on Biscayne Bay.Sailors will race under mostly sunny skies and the high temperature this afternoon is expected to be 67 degrees. Waves will be 2-4 feet and the water temp will be in the low 70s. Wind speeds are expected to be 16-18 knots on the low end and 23-24 on the high end this morning.The wind is expected to drop in the afternoon and expected to be 13-16 knots on the low end and 16-18 on the high end. Similar to Tuesday, the conditions are expected to be shifty and puffy.See the schedule for Wednesday first warning signals for the seven fleets racing this week. Schedule is subject to change.

Today's schedule:

Class Course Races Start Time Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn A 2 11:00 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial B 2 11:00 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser B 2 13:30 Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 2 11:30 Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 2 13:30 Men's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 13:15 Women's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 13:30

The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.