Click here to read the Day #1 Report
The second of five days of fleet racing begins this morning on Biscayne Bay. The top sailors from each fleet with compete in Medal Races this Saturday, January 25.
Tuesday's weather is mostly sunny and a high temperature of 21°C. There is a cold Northwest gradient wind, which will bring 12-16 knots to the Bay this morning, including gusts to 20 knots. Conditions in the afternoon will be much more shifty and puffy.
Bottom wind speeds: 10-12 knots
Top wind speeds: 18-20 knots
Today's schedule:
|Class
|Course
|Races
|Start Time
|Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn
|A
|2
|13:30
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial
|B
|2
|13:00
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser
|B
|2
|11:00
|Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470
|C
|2
|13:30
|Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470
|C
|2
|11:30
|Men's Windsurfer - RS:X
|A
|3
|11:25
|Women's Windsurfer - RS:X
|A
|3
|11:15
Find out how to follow the event below:
EVENT WEBSITE
Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series - https://miami.ussailing.org/.
ENTRIES / RESULTS / SCHEDULE
Click here to view the entry list in full.
Click here for the schedule.
Results will be available here - http://sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php.
WATCH
Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the World Sailing YouTube Channel. Click here to subscribe.
Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch here.
SAP SAILING ANALYTICS
Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here - http://hwcs2020-round2.sapsailing.com/.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #hwcsmiami
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/
Twitter - @worldsailing
PRESS RELEASES
All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - http://www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/index.php.
HEMPEL WORLD CUP SERIES
The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.