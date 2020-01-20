The 182 sailors from 45 countries will begin their first of five days of fleet racing on Monday, January 20 at the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Miami, USA. Sailors will be competing for positions in the Medal Races this Saturday, January 25.





Start times are posted. Updates were made to start times on Sunday night to the Men's Laser, Women's 470, Men's RS:X, and Women's RS:X.



Ahead of the first day, Meredith Brody, Event Co-Chair, commented, "It is wonderful to bring the world's stage to the waters of Biscayne Bay. This year we will have 45 nations racing, many of which are vying for spots to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Miami has been supporting this event for over three decades and has provided a consistent spot on the international racing calendar bringing the best of the best to the U.S."



Today's schedule:

Class Course Races Start Time Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn A 2 11:00 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial B 2 11:00 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser B 2 13:00 Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 2 11:30 Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470 C 2 13:30 Men's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 13:15 Women's Windsurfer - RS:X A 3 13:25

Find out how to follow the event below:



EVENT WEBSITE

Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series -



ENTRIES / RESULTS / SCHEDULE

Click here to view the entry list in full.



Click here for the schedule.



Results will be available here -



WATCH

Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the Click here to subscribe.



Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch



SAP SAILING ANALYTICS

Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here -



SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #hwcsmiami

Facebook -

Instagram -

Twitter -



PRESS RELEASES

All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here -



HEMPEL WORLD CUP SERIES

The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world. The weather for Monday features mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. A cold front has moved through and cooler air will filter down from the North. A light Northwest breeze this morning will turn North later in the morning. The wind speed this morning will be in the 5-10 knot range, increasing this afternoon to 10-14 knots. The high temp for Monday is 74 degrees.Start times are posted. Updates were made to start times on Sunday night to the Men's Laser, Women's 470, Men's RS:X, and Women's RS:X.Ahead of the first day, Meredith Brody, Event Co-Chair, commented, "It is wonderful to bring the world's stage to the waters of Biscayne Bay. This year we will have 45 nations racing, many of which are vying for spots to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Miami has been supporting this event for over three decades and has provided a consistent spot on the international racing calendar bringing the best of the best to the U.S."Today's schedule:Find out how to follow the event below:Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series - https://miami.ussailing.org/ Results will be available here - http://sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the World Sailing YouTube Channel Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch here Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here - http://hwcs2020-round2.sapsailing.com/ Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation usingFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - http://www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/index.php The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.