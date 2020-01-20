Start times are posted. Updates were made to start times on Sunday night to the Men's Laser, Women's 470, Men's RS:X, and Women's RS:X.
Ahead of the first day, Meredith Brody, Event Co-Chair, commented, "It is wonderful to bring the world's stage to the waters of Biscayne Bay. This year we will have 45 nations racing, many of which are vying for spots to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Miami has been supporting this event for over three decades and has provided a consistent spot on the international racing calendar bringing the best of the best to the U.S."
Today's schedule:
|Class
|Course
|Races
|Start Time
|Men's One Person Dinghy Heavy - Finn
|A
|2
|11:00
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial
|B
|2
|11:00
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser
|B
|2
|13:00
|Men's Two Person Dinghy - 470
|C
|2
|11:30
|Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470
|C
|2
|13:30
|Men's Windsurfer - RS:X
|A
|3
|13:15
|Women's Windsurfer - RS:X
|A
|3
|13:25
Find out how to follow the event below:
EVENT WEBSITE
Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series - https://miami.ussailing.org/.
ENTRIES / RESULTS / SCHEDULE
Click here to view the entry list in full.
Click here for the schedule.
Results will be available here - http://sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php.
WATCH
Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the World Sailing YouTube Channel. Click here to subscribe.
Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch here.
SAP SAILING ANALYTICS
Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here - http://hwcs2020-round2.sapsailing.com/.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #hwcsmiami
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/
Twitter - @worldsailing
PRESS RELEASES
All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - http://www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/index.php.
HEMPEL WORLD CUP SERIES
The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.