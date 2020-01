Hempel World Cup Series Miami, the second event of the 2020 Series, will kick off on Monday 20 January with racing across seven events on Biscayne Bay.

Across the Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Laser Radial, Finn as well as the Men's and Women's RS:X, 182 sailors from 45 nations will compete for World Cup honours.For North American competitors, the stakes are high as it is their final opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition. Sailors from Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and the USA will all be vying for an Olympic berth.Racing will commence at 11:00 local time on Monday 20 January 2020 and run through to Saturday 25 January where seven Medal Races, set to be broadcast live, will decide the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Miami Champions.Find out how to follow the event below:Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series - https://miami.ussailing.org/ Results will be available here - http://sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the World Sailing YouTube Channel Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch here Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here - http://hwcs2020-round2.sapsailing.com/ Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation usingFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - http://www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/index.php The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.