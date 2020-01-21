Across the Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Laser Radial, Finn as well as the Men's and Women's RS:X, 182 sailors from 45 nations will compete for World Cup honours.
For North American competitors, the stakes are high as it is their final opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition. Sailors from Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and the USA will all be vying for an Olympic berth.
Racing will commence at 11:00 local time on Monday 20 January 2020 and run through to Saturday 25 January where seven Medal Races, set to be broadcast live here, will decide the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Miami Champions.
Find out how to follow the event below:
EVENT WEBSITE
Click here for further information on Miami and the Hempel World Cup Series - https://miami.ussailing.org/.
ENTRIES / RESULTS / SCHEDULE
Click here to view the entry list in full.
Click here for the schedule.
Results will be available here - http://sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php.
WATCH
Daily highlights and live streamed Medal Races on Saturday 25 January will be available across the World Sailing YouTube Channel. Click here to subscribe.
Saturday Medal Races - Men's and Women's 470, Laser, Radial, Finn and Men's and Women's RS:X will be available to watch here.
SAP SAILING ANALYTICS
Live tracking, sailor analytics, live weather data and racing status will be available on the SAP Sailing Analytics here - http://hwcs2020-round2.sapsailing.com/.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #hwcsmiami
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/
Twitter - @worldsailing
PRESS RELEASES
All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - http://www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/index.php.
HEMPEL WORLD CUP SERIES
The World Cup Series is a world-class, annual series of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors. Over 2,000 of the World's leading sailors, representing over 75 nations have competed in the World Cup Series which offers a definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in the Olympic sailing world.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
