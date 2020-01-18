The Cypriot sailor was voted as the Athlete of the Year, from the majority of the island's sport journalists, at the Cyprus Sport Journalist Union Annual Awards, which took place at the Municipal Theatre of Nicosia on Thursday 16th January 2020

Pavlos Kontides received the most significant award of Cyprus athleticism for the seventh time in eight years.



The Cyprus Sport Journalist Union Annual Awards ceremony has taken place every year since 1974, and the awards handed out are considered to be the most significant for Cyprus sports. Many state officials, including the President of the Democracy, have honoured the ceremony with their presence.



The award was received by Mr. Panayiotis Kontides, Pavlos' father, as the 2018 World Champion is training in Malta.



The Athlete of the Year Award was handed out by the President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Mr. Demetris Syllouris and by the Ambassador of Japan in Cyprus.



The whole ceremony was supported by the Japan Embassy in Nicosia, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the catchphrase "Glancing at Tokyo."



Kontides, commenting from Malta, said, "It is a great honour for me to receive this great award for the seventh time in eight years.



"I am really moved from the love and respect that I am receiving from my fellow Cypriots. This is a great recognition, not just for me, but also for my coach and team associates.



"I will repay them back with my hard work, passion and persistence."