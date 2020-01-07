It is with great sadness that World Sailing reports the passing of Canada's John Tinker, a Beppe Croce Trophy recipient.

John dedicated many years of his life to the then International Yacht Racing Union (IYRU) and International Sailing Federation and was awarded the prestigious Beppe Croce Trophy in 2003 for his outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport.



His interest in sailing started in 1961 with the Albacore dinghy which he started to race. He joined the class Executive and became Class Secretary, supporting the class' expansion into one of Canada's most popular dinghies. Work in the class sparked interest in the Provincial Sailing Association in Ontario which led to a number of years work on the Class Council and in the Portsmouth Yardstick Handicap System.



He moved to the National level becoming first Secretary on the National Executive of the Canadian Yachting Association and the Vice-President - Administration, finally serving as President in 1981-82.



Former President Paul Henderson invited John to become a Committee member of the IYRU and he became a member of the Constitution Committee under Harry Anderson in 1978. In 1990, he became Chairman and held the role through to 2000.



His work also extended to the ISAF Review Board and held a position from 2001 to 2012, acting as Chairman from 2001 to 2004.



John also received an ISAF Gold Medal in 2000.



World Sailing's condolences go out to John's family and friends.

