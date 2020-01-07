World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is inviting Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities to bid for the 2021 Annual Conference.





The 2021 Annual Conference will be held from Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 October 2021 and will be made up of formal meetings, forums, celebrations and tourism activities. The conference creates significant local spend including approximately 1,500 hotel nights, local transport use, spend at restaurants and tourist activities.



Click here for Information for Bidders.



A Host City wishing to apply to host and organise World Sailing's 2021 Annual Conference should submit their initial bid no later than 17:00 (UK time) on 30 March 2020.



World Sailing's Board of Directors will review proposals in April 2020 before site visits of shortlisted cities by World Sailing's Business Operations Manager in May 2020. Flight and accommodation will be the responsibility of the bid applicant.



A decision on the Host City will be made by the Board by June 2020 and the Host City will be invited to present at the 2020 Annual General Meeting in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Bids should be sent to Rowena Farrugia, Business Operations Manager via email to



About World Sailing's Annual Conference



World Sailing's Annual Conference brings together up to 1,000 delegates at the end of October / start of November. It is the central meeting point where the strategy of sailing is reviewed, discussed and celebrated.



Over the Annual Conference, participants plan for the future, make key decisions to drive the sport forward, share best practice and generate new ideas.



Bermuda hosted the 2019 edition of the Annual Conference and Abu Dhabi, UAE will welcome delegates for the Annual Conference as well as the General Assembly from 24 October to 1 November.

