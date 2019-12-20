World Sailing and the International Windsurfing Association (IWA), the body who will administer the iQFOIL Class, have been working on the initial distribution strategy of the Paris 2024 Olympic Windsurfing Equipment from Starboard.





Starboard is committed to deliver within the capacity submitted in their tender. This would see an initial 50 orders supplied by the end of January, and an increase in production of 100 boards per month reaching a monthly capacity of 400 orders from April onwards.



In order to ensure fair and equal distribution of the Equipment during the early stages of production, World Sailing has requested to postpone the delivery of Equipment until the end of February 2020 which will see the following availability of equipment: 150 boards available by end of February;

An additional 200 boards by end of March;

An additional 300 by end of May;

A monthly capacity of 400 thereafter. To ensure Equipment is distributed as widely as possible and to all Member National Authorities, World Sailing will be monitoring and overviewing the distribution plans during the first six months of 2020.



The allocation will aim to distribute Equipment equally among interested MNAs and priority will be given to orders placed by, or endorsed by, MNAs that provided competitors for the 2019 RS:X World Championships and the Olympic Qualification Events.



Member National Authorities listed as World Sailing Emerging Nations may be eligible for financial support from Starboard. Click here for more on the iQFOIL World Sailing Emerging Nations Support programme.



Interested buyers are requested to submit orders and a letter of endorsement from their Member National Authority to



Click here for the equipment product guide for MNAs



Change of name of equipment to iQFOIL

Change of name of equipment to iQFOIL

World Sailing has been informed by Starboard that the Olympic Equipment will be branded under iQFOIL, standing for Innovation and Quality. Going forward the class will be referred to as the iQFOIL Class (click here for more information).