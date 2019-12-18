The Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition will, for the first time ever, feature a Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore Event that will test the mental resolve and physical attributes of the sailors competing.

At World Sailing's 2019 Annual Conference in Bermuda, World Sailing's Council, the main decision-making body of World Sailing, approved the decision-making process for the selection of Equipment for the Event.The criteria for suitable Equipment for the Olympic Offshore Event will be published no later than 31 December 2020 and the Equipment will be selected no later 31 December 2023. With regards to the qualification events, a list of Equipment that meets the qualification criteria shall be published no later than 31 December 2020. It is expected that the criteria will give the widest possible choice of suitable equipment, giving many manufacturers the opportunity for their equipment to be selected.World Sailing has issued a Request For Information (RFI) from Manufacturers, MNAs and Class Associations to assess what options currently exist in the market. A 2024 Offshore Equipment Working Party will then use that information to form the criteria for selecting the Equipment for Event at Paris 2024.Whilst it is envisaged to be a non-foiling, non-canting keel production boat, Offshore Special Regulations Category 2, between 8 and 11m, proposals close to these criteria are also welcome with detailed explanations and justifications.Manufacturers are requested to provide information such as technical data including any handicap certificates, statements of suitability for double handed sailing, sailor endorsements and existing fleet sizes.In the best interests of the sport, and to promote access to the Equipment, information provided will not be confidential and will be available publicly. However, if information is commercially sensitive, manufacturers should discuss with World Sailing in advance of submitting information.