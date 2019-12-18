The Notice of Race for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition has been released.The competition begins on 26 July and runs until 6 August at Enoshima, JapanThe Notice of Race states the key conditions for the 10 sailing events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and includes details on the rules, regulations, entry and qualification guidelines, format, scoring, schedule, venue and courses.Athletes, coaches, trainers and other team officials shall comply with the Olympic Charter, as well as with the World Sailing rules, in order to be eligible for participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing competition, and shall be entered by a National Olympic Committee (NOC).The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition will take place at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Enoshima, Japan and will feature 350 athletes competing across ten events.Racing is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 6 August 2020 and the competition format for all events is fleet racing.