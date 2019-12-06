World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce the names of the Race Officials who have been appointed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition.

Assessment

Gender Balance

Team Rio 2016 Tokyo 2020 International Jury (27) 25% female / 75% male 25% male / 75% female Race Management Team (20) 15% female / 85% male 40% female / 60% male Technical Committee (11) 11% female / 89% male 18% female / 82% male Technical Delegates (2) 100% male 100% male

The 60 International Race Officials from 31 nations are spread across the Technical Delegates, Race Management Team, International Jury, Technical Committee with an additional Event Disciplinary Investigating Officer.Tom Duggan of the USA will head the Race Management Team as the Principal Race Officer (PRO) and Spain's Maria Torrijo will act as the Deputy PRO. Both Duggan and Torrijo attended the READY STEADY TOKYO - Sailing Olympic test event and hold several years of international experience across the sport.Duggan and Torrijo will lead a team of six Course Representatives, responsible for running the racing for each of the Olympic classes, with 12 further International Race Officers supporting the team.Great Britain's John Doerr will Chair the International Jury with Spain's Andres Perez Alvarez as Vice Chair. They will make up a 27-person International Jury who will ensure the Racing Rules of Sailing are properly applied to ensure a fair competition.In addition, Australia's David Tillett has been appointed as the Event Disciplinary Investigating Officer (EDIO) and will be responsible for investigating complaints of misconduct.The Technical Committee will bring together 11 International Measurers and will be Chaired by Dimitris Dimou of Greece with Belgium's Jurgen Cluytmans acting as Vice Chair. The team includes International Measurers will specific expertise on the six pieces of Olympic Equipment that will be in Enoshima. They will be responsible for ensuring that each boat complies with the Class specific rules.Alastair Fox and Jon Napier from World Sailing will lead the International Race Official team as Technical Delegates to ensure a fair competition and level playing field for the 350 sailors racing across ten Olympic Events to compete on.To select the 60 Race Officials for Tokyo 2020, World Sailing considered 250 of its International Race Officials. For consideration, Race Officials must have officiated at either the 2019 Olympic test event, the 2018 Hempel Sailing World Championships or a Hempel World Cup Series event, Olympic Class World Championship or Continental Championship from September 2016 to August 2019.The Tokyo 2020 gender split is 27% female and 73% male across the 60 Race Officials. At Rio 2016, the gender split was 18% female and 82% male.Team comparison to Rio 2016:



Regional Breakdown



Continent Rio 2016 Tokyo 2020 Europe 52% 62% Oceania 8% 11% Asia 6% 9% South America 10% 8% North America 11% 6% Africa 1% 1%



The Olympic Sailing Competition commences on 26 July and runs through to 5 August. Officials will arrive from 14 July with Equipment Inspection commencing on 22 July

