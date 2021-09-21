AN OFFICIAL
WEBSITE OF
WORLD SAILING
www.sailing.org/
  • No ALT tag specified

Search ISAF

Event Partners
  • No ALT tag specified
Suppliers
Events

The 2021 Hempel Mixed Two Person Offshore World Championship

Offshore Team Worlds
ISAF Events on ISAF TV
Latest Galleries
Microsites
London 2012 Paralympic Sailing Competition

Rio 2016 Olympic Sailing

ISAF Sailing World Cup

World Cup Series

ISAF Youth Sailing World Championship

Youth Sailing World Championship

London 2012 Sailing Olympics

London 2012 Olympic Sailing Competition

Partners & Suppliers

  • ISAF Event Partner - Maclaren
  • ISAF Event Partner - Maclaren
  • ISAF Event Partner - Maclaren
  • SAP
  • SAP
Follow World Sailing on
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • RSS Feeds

Newsletter

World Sailing News is the weekly online newsletter of the World Sailing.

It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.

© 2021 All Rights Reserved by Sailing.org Privacy & Cookies delivered by Sotic powered by OpenText WSM